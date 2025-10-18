US Bancorp DE Purchases 365 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $183.96 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

