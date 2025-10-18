US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,921 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.