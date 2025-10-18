US Bancorp DE Purchases 672 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 603,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 381,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,006,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,306 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

