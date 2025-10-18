US Bancorp DE Sells 1,110 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%
NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $64.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.