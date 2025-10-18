US Bancorp DE Sells 1,580 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after buying an additional 845,391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,908,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 66,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,604,000 after buying an additional 129,403 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $135.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $138.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $597,810. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.