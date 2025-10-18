US Bancorp DE Sells 20,844 Shares of Icon Plc $ICLR

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Icon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $185.06 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $301.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.