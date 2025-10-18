US Bancorp DE Sells 5,582 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.