US Bancorp DE Sells 7,171 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

