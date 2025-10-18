US Bancorp DE Sells 793 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 126.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

