US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $238.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.23. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

