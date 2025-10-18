Values Added Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

