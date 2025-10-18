VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,742,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,348,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,950,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,026,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

