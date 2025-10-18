Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.69. 938,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,548,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Volato Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

