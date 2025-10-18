Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,199,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 746.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $276.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day moving average is $248.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

