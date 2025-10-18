Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stake Lifted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Waystar were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waystar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in Waystar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 420,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Waystar Stock Up 0.5%

WAY stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $674,806.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 354,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,354,190.88. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,617,478.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares in the company, valued at $26,484,780.46. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,631,250 shares of company stock worth $181,141,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.