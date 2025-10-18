WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WesBanco by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1,553.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,240,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

