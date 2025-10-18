What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for SM Energy FY2025 Earnings?

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:SM opened at $21.30 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SM Energy by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

