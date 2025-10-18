William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for ON Q3 Earnings

Get ON alerts:

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

ON stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. ON has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 3,392.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

