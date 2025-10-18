Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 616.0%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.