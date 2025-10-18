WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

