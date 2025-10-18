Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.43. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

