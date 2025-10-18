YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.90. 1,103,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 250,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,289.0%.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

