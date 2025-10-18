YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 859,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,008,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on YYGH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YY Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of YY Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

