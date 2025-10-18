Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZETA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.