ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZW) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZW – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 14,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

ZOOZ Power Trading Up 9.2%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZOOZ Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOOZ Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.