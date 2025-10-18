Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the September 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.25. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 723,933 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP increased its stake in Zura Bio by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 714,258 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

