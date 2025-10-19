10,437 Shares in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 846,937 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NextDecade by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 338,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 128,568 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,179,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth about $8,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextDecade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. NextDecade Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,214.81. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,088,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,436,427.13. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner acquired 357,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,492,006.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,274,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,738,760.12. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,654,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,592. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextDecade

Featured Stories

