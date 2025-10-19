1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.1% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.