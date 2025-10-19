25 LLC Sells 344 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

25 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

