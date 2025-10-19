5,155 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $107,741,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,968,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

