5,889 Shares in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE:JBTM opened at $131.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $148.76.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.47%.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

