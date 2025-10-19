7,057 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 394,652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 243.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 836,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 592,878 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 828,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 767,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 821,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

TUA opened at $22.22 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

