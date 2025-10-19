Acushnet $GOLF Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

