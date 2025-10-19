Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

