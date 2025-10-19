Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $295.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Alphabet stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

