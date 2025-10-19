Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Alphabet stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

