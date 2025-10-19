Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lessened by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

