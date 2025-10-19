Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Raised by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.