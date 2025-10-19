Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

