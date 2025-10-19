Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s 3rd Largest Position

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95,301 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $161,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

