Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.