Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.