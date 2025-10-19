Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Raised by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

