Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

