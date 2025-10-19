Amplify High Income ETF $YYY Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 815.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.66 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $616.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.