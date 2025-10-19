Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
