Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

Apple stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

