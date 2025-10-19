Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.4% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.81.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.