Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

