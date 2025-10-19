Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 816,839 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $47,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 19,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.81. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

